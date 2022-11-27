x
Festive afternoon afoot for Greenwood Lake tree lighting

Greenwood Lake. Caroling hayrides, crafts and Santa Claus will be among attractions on Dec. 3.

27 Nov 2022
The annual Greenwood Lake Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting is set to begin on Saturday, Dec 3, at noon, on Windermere Ave. with a DJ playing music throughout the afternoon, accompanied by local scouting groups, dozens of vendors and performances from local groups.

The outdoor event will include an adult beverage bar, fire pits to keep people warm, kids’ crafts, and caroling hayrides through the downtown Village area. The ceremonial countdown to the lighting of the Christmas Tree will be accompanied by Christmas carols, featuring the Warwick Valley High School Choral Program, at dusk.

Later on, prepare for Santa Claus to arrive atop a Village Fire Truck with lights and sirens blaring to make his grand entrance, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to those observing the many celebrations of Kwanza, Hanukkah, Diwali, and others that coincide with the changing of the seasons. Each year, Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to visit Greenwood Lake and assist with the tree lighting. He also spends time with children, asking them if they have been naughty or nice, and poses for photos.

Story contributed by Peter Lyons Hall

The Greenwood Lake Holiday Festival celebration is one of several prominent events that this lakeside community plans throughout the year. Starting with the Lakeside Farmers Market in June, the opening of the Waterfront Park beach, Fourth of July fireworks display, the weekly concert series on the lake, Oktoberfest in the fall, and the upcoming preparations for the 2024 Centennial celebration, the Village leaders encourage visitors to continue to check the Village website, https://villageofgreenwodlake.org, for future events.