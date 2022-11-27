Festive afternoon afoot for Greenwood Lake tree lighting

The annual Greenwood Lake Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting is set to begin on Saturday, Dec 3, at noon, on Windermere Ave. with a DJ playing music throughout the afternoon, accompanied by local scouting groups, dozens of vendors and performances from local groups.

The outdoor event will include an adult beverage bar, fire pits to keep people warm, kids’ crafts, and caroling hayrides through the downtown Village area. The ceremonial countdown to the lighting of the Christmas Tree will be accompanied by Christmas carols, featuring the Warwick Valley High School Choral Program, at dusk.

Later on, prepare for Santa Claus to arrive atop a Village Fire Truck with lights and sirens blaring to make his grand entrance, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to those observing the many celebrations of Kwanza, Hanukkah, Diwali, and others that coincide with the changing of the seasons. Each year, Santa Claus takes time out of his busy schedule to visit Greenwood Lake and assist with the tree lighting. He also spends time with children, asking them if they have been naughty or nice, and poses for photos.

Story contributed by Peter Lyons Hall