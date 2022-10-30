FBI and state police seek rape suspect eluding capture

The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, NY. Torres is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The New York State Police (NYSP) has also issued an extraditable Arrest Warrant for Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child for Torres in Orange County, NY. Charges were filed against him on October 18, 2022, but Torres has eluded capture. Jesus Torres (dob:01/02/1991) is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 165 pounds. Torres was last known to be in the area of Middletown, NY. Anyone with information about Torres or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.