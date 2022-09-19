Farmworkers raise $5,000 for Dulce Esperanza Summer Program

A traditional Mexican Fundraiser was held by parents of children attending the Warwick Area Farmworker Organization summer program. Families prepared foods to sell in Pine Island Park, and over 350 people attended from the Warwick and beyond. The Dulce Esperanza summer enrichment program provides a safe place for children while parents are working on area farms. Eighty children are registered for the program with ten teen leaders.

Special highlights of the day included traditional Spanish dancing with Judy Baptista and Daniel Vega on drums. The children were taught these dances this summer through a grant given to Wickham Works. The children were able to learn about different art forms in July with local artists working with WICKHAM Works.

Dulce Esperanza is a seven-week program, held at Pine Island School. The full day program accommodates the long workdays of farmworkers. Children are provided with breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack. Activities include academic enrichment with an emphasis on reading, dance and art programs, cooking and health programs, crafts and science.

The program ended on August 16th following a trip to the Liberty Science Center. The program is funded by private donations and two grants. The money raised by the parents is an important contribution. This year many costs increased. Busing remains an important feature of the program and yet also one of the most costly. The children range in age from 6-12 with ten teenagers assisting with activities.

WAFO, formerly the Warwick Area Migrant Committee, was established in 1959 and remains an important service organization to the farmworkers in the Black Dirt Region. Records form the early sixties indicate the use of Pine Island Elementary School for over 200 migrant children. This program was critical then and it remains vital today.