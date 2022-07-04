Farmers Market location negotiation continues

Safety and accessibility of Warwick Valley Farmers Market continue to be topics for the Village of Warwick Board of Trustees. Market representatives who attended a recent board meeting asked that the market not be moved, although nearby merchants had complained about the market’s interference with their businesses. Mayor Michael Newhard had reminded them that the market also brought customers to the businesses.

“We ask you [the board] to consider, for public health and safety, to keep it the way it is,” said Cheryl Rogouski, a chairperson and administrative manager of the farmers market.

Currently the market is located on Bank Street.

They also requested that further safety measures be put in place in the wake of an incident on Mothers Day, when a car drove down the street during the opening of the market and endangered a woman pedestrian on the street.

“We are working together to see what we can do. At this point we’re asking to keep things the way they are until we get things figured out,” said Rogouski.

A committee was set up comprising those who work at the farmers market, business owners, Village Trustee Carly Foster and Thomas McKnight to find solutions to better keep people safe.

“We’re looking for feedback from the police department about the space that might be needed. That seems more like a near-term solution, but we need to talk about long-term solutions,” said Trustee Foster. “We understand the need for businesses to have access to the street, coupled with safety concerns.”

“We certainly don’t want to impede anyone from making money. We’re all here to do that. We just want to be safe,” said Rogouski.

The committee will continue to search for long term solutions for the farmers market.

National Night Out Proclamation

Mayor Michael Newhard made an official proclamation recognizing that August 2 is National Night Out.

Francesca Bryson, Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition coordinator, also gave a plaque of appreciation to the Board, “for their constant support of the coalition,” she said.