Expert flyers caper in the air at Greenwood Lake Air Show

The annual Greenwood Lake Air Show has evolved into one of the largest airshows in the country with numerous aerobatic stunt flying performances. Held June 10-12 in West Milford, NJ, daytime and evening shows entertained on each day.

Everyone stood for the National Anthem opening ceremony, while a skydiver from the New York Tandem Sky Diving of Greenwood Lake Airport performed the “Flag Jump” while holding the American flag.

Featured shows and performers included: Opening ceremony “Flag Jump”, Skytypers Airshow Team, Rob Holland, Rower Airshows and Wild Horse Aviation, Jerry McCart “The Homewrecker”, Airythmia, Ghost Writer, Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, and Buck Roetman. Luke Carrico was the air show’s announcer.

Along with the airshow were numerous booths of displays. One of the largest was the “AAFHA” Army Air Forces Historical Association booth, a living history museum dedicated to preserving the legacy of the United States Army Air Forces during WWII from 1941-1945. The Air Force originated as part of the US Army. In 1993 Army Air Forces Historical Association was formed, based in northern New Jersey, as a historical and educational non-profit organization.

In the displays are flight gear, navigation equipment, Norden bombsight, aviation cadet, POW, lost pilot’s tribute, uniforms and insignia, photo reconnaissance, and cameras. On display was a mannequin dressed up like a pilot wearing warm high altitude flight gear uniform. In WWII, high altitude bomber and fighter planes had no heat.

Among some of the military planes in the airshow that flew at very low altitude were a P-51 Mustang, B-25 Mitchell, F4U Corsair, and Nakajima B5N2 “Kate” bomber. The “Kate” bomber was the same type that bombed Pearl Harbor, starting WWII.



