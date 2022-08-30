Exhibit by “painter of energy” at Amity Gallery

Amity Gallery, in Warwick, will present Phyllis Lehman, An Art Exhibit, October 1 - 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, October 1, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit is a selection from a much larger collection of Lehman’s works, representing 60 years of the painting and drawing of models, friends, family and landscapes.

Lehman is a painter, energy therapist and retired teacher. The confluence of her energy work and her art work, she said, suggested to her that she was ‘painting energy’, not light as do the impressionists, but energy as the means and the subject.

Lehman studied art at the University of Michigan. She studied drawing and lithography in Jerusalem. She is a graduate of, and former teacher at the Barbara Brennan School of Healing. She lives in Warwick, NY, and has exhibited in New York City, Mississippi, Michigan, Florida, Mexico, Israel and locally.