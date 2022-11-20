Elected officials will serve three course dinner for Rumshock veterans’ group fundraiser

Eight local elected officials will serve a three-course, prix-fixe dinner at the Landmark Inn on Dec. 6, to benefit Rumshock Veterans Foundation, an organization created to help veterans in Orange County.

A nonprofit founded in February 2019 to provide military members with post-service support, Rumshock received a $400,000 grant that was secured and announced by then New York State Sen. Jen Metzger’s office two years ago. That funding will go toward purchasing land and eventually breaking ground to make one of the first affordable housing communities for veterans in Orange County a reality.

“There is no way to adequately thank the men and women who sacrificed so much for our freedom and safety. But we can offer them a second chance – an opportunity to be successful members of a supportive community,” said Rumshock President, Bill Whetzel.

The elected officials who will serve dinner that night include:

Warwick Town Supervisor, Michael Sweeton

Village of Florida Mayor, Daniel Harter, Jr.

Village of Warwick Mayor, Michael Newhard

Village of Greenwood Lake Mayor, Jesse Dwyer

Orange County Executive, Steve Neuhaus

New York State Senator, Michael Martucci

New York State Senator, James Skoufis

New York Assemblyman, Karl Branenec

The staff and volunteers at Rumshock Veterans Foundation are working to offer veterans the opportunity to improve their physical, mental, and emotional health as well as reconnect with society through meaningful activities. There are five components to the Foundation’s sustainable program: 1) Rumshock Village, a tiny residential community of affordable housing for veterans; 2) Hydroponic farming, maintained by Village residents; 3) Victory Transportation, to assist Village residents in making appointments to healthcare providers and other necessities; 4) E-Waste Recycling, involving the recovery of materials to be used in future production; and 5) Canine Companionship, for emotional support.

Rumshock has continued to receive support from many groups and organizations through the region, including NYSCOPBA, the Warwick Valley Rotary, PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Vet2Vet Program, Warwick Valley High School, Suffern High School, PayPal, Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Giving Tuesday, Hudson Valley Gives, Action Toward Independence, and Charity Chics. The Landmark Inn, on State Route 94 in Warwick NY, is owned by Chef Michael DiMartino, who graduated with honors from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY.

Story contributed by Peter Lyons Hall