East Arm Rowing Club makes waves in big Boston race

East Arm Rowing Club, of Greenwood Lake, competed in Boston at the world’s largest international regatta: the Head of the Charles Regatta, on October 22. The crew consisted of rowers Cate Cody, Amy Lawrence, Katy Glover, Jean Zimmer and coxswain Heather Franklin. East Arm raced in the women’s senior masters 4+ category and was in good company, competing against former Olympians and National team members from both Canada and the United States.

Despite being illegally impeded by a slower crew in front of them, the crew did not waiver and posted their personal best time on this course with a time of 19:20.7, earning a 4th place medal and besting 31 other boats from around the country. This is the boat’s 5th medal in this event in the last 5 years.

Jennie Keisling, from EARC, also raced and placed 8th in her single in the Veteran II category. Jim Cody, from EARC, raced with Endeavor Racing Alliance in the masters mixed 8+, placing 7th, and in the men’s grand masters 4+ with Chinook Performance Racing, finishing 8th.

Warwick local Kathleen Penland raced in Fairfield Beach’s Alumnae 8+ race as well, placing 43rd.