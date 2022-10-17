Early voting times and sites announced by Orange County officials

The County’s Board of Elections is reminding voters that Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and poll sites throughout the County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The County will be participating in early voting for the 2022 general election during a nine-day period. The following sites will be open to process any registered voter in Orange County:

City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington Street

· Cornwall Ambulance Building, 1 Clinton Street

· Middletown Senior Center, 62-70 West Main Street

· Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway in Warwick

· Village of Montgomery Senior Center, 36 Bridge Street

· Delaware Engine Company #2, 22 Hammond Street in Port Jervis

· Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike

· Town of Goshen, former Caroline Building at 23 Hatfield Lane

Early voting will be conducted daily at the eight locations during the following dates and times:

· Saturday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Sunday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Monday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Tuesday, Nov. 1: Noon to 8 p.m.

· Wednesday, Nov. 2: Noon to 8 p.m.

· Thursday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Friday, Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Saturday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Sunday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dates to remember for the General Election: The last day to register to vote was Friday, October 14, 2022. Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is Tuesday, October 24, 2022, and deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections is Monday, November 7, 2022. Last day to return and postmark the ballot to the Board of Elections is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.