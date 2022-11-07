Dressing Like Indians: A panel discussion on reenacting history at Wisner Library

A panel of reenactors and tribal members will informally discuss the issues and challenges surrounding the presentation of Native Americans during reenactment of historical events.

Panelists, joining via Zoom, include Martin Saniga, supervisor of Colonial Williamsburg’s Native American Initiative; Drew Shuptar-Rayvis, reenactor and Cultural Ambassador, Pocomoke Indian tribe; Elder Jonathan D. Yellowbear, a tribal elder, reenactor, and educator on Eastern Abenaki culture; and Lawrence Wood, Commander of Hathorn’s Minutemen reenactment unit.