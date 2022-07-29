District attorney and ADAs to attend all 10 Orange County Night Out events

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, he and members of his staff will appear at the ten National Night Out Against Crime events being held in Orange County, as part of the District Attorney’s community prosecution initiative. District Attorney Hoovler will personally appear at multiple venues.

At each of the locations, the District Attorney’s Office will have a table staffed by Assistant District Attorneys that will display literature publicizing District Attorney Hoovler’s community prosecution program. The staff will also offer free items designed to provide the public with information that might be valuable in crime prevention. District Attorney Hoovler regularly appears at National Night Out venues in the County. Events will be held in the City of Newburgh, City of Middletown, City of Port Jervis, Town of Wallkill, Town of Mount Hope, Town of Crawford, Town of Newburgh, Town of New Windsor, Village of Highland Falls and Village of Warwick.

“Law enforcement and the public can and do work best together to help prevent crime in this County,” said Hoovler. “National Night Out epitomizes that philosophy, which is the driving force behind my community prosecution initiative. My Special Projects and Community Affairs Bureau, which we created in 2014, has worked with community leaders and agencies, and appeared at countless public events. Together, we communicate with the public to identify the issues that lead to crime in our communities, and in order to come up with solutions to those issues, so that we might prevent crime in the first place. National Night Out is just part of our community prosecution efforts, but an important one that helps to maintain the sense of community between law enforcement and the public.”