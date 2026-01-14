Democrats gain first-ever majority in county legislature

During the Jan. 6 reorganizational meeting of the Orange County Legislature, a working majority of the 21 legislators elected Democrat Laurie Tautel as Chairperson. The 11-10 vote reflects a 10–10 party split, with one independent legislator joining Democrats to form a working coalition committed to governing.

This is also the first time since the Legislature’s creation that a Democrat has been elected Chair without support from the Republican caucus, and only the second time in county history that a Democrat has held the gavel, following the late Roxanne Donnery.

“This moment didn’t happen by accident,” said Orange County Democratic Party Chair Zak Constantine. “This was the result of sustained, deliberate work before and after Election Day recruiting working-class leaders rooted in their communities, building momentum with increasingly successful campaigns, and strengthening our coalitions year-round and across the county.”

Tautel, who has served as Chair of the Health and Mental Health Committee and built a reputation for bipartisan collaboration, emphasized a governing approach focused on results over rhetoric.

“This moment is not about party labels — it’s about the responsibility we share to govern differently and govern better,” Tautel said. “For too long, county government has been cautious when families needed courage. As Chair, I’m committed to leading a Legislature that is collaborative, transparent, and focused on solutions — because the challenges Orange County faces are real, urgent, and bigger than any one party. I will work to create space for every legislator to contribute meaningfully, and I will always keep the focus where it belongs — on the people we serve.”

Democratic Caucus Leader Genesis Ramos underscored the caucus’s readiness to govern and advance a people-centered agenda. Her election as leader also marks the first time a Latina and Woman of Color has been selected to lead a caucus in the Orange County Legislature.

“I am proud to lead a bold, dynamic caucus that refuses to accept business as usual. We are here to deliver for every Orange County resident, not just those who have always had a seat at the table,” she said. “Our vision is a county that is affordable, accessible, and accountable: one that protects essential social services, builds housing and expands transportation that meet real needs, promotes equitable economic development, and invites residents into a transparent, people-powered government. For too long, county government has been closed off and cautious. We are ready to lead with courage, imagination, and a clear commitment to the future Orange County deserves.”

With Democrats now holding a governing majority, legislative leaders signaled that residents can expect a more open process, increased public engagement, and an agenda centered on affordability, accountability, and opportunity — marking a decisive shift in how Orange County government operates.