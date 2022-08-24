Democratic Ulster County Exec Pat Ryan will oppose Republican Colin Schmitt for 18th Congressional seat in November

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will oppose Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in vying for the newly configured 18th District Congressional seat in November, after defeating two other Democratic primary contenders on Tuesday. The new 18th district will include most of Orange County. He also defeated Marc Molinaro in the special election to complete the term of Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado, which runs through January, in the 19th Congressional District.

In the primary, Ryan, with 5028 votes, beat Aisha Mills, who had 1846 votes and Moses Mugulus, with 401 votes.