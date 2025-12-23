DEC Summer Camp registration opens March 22

Online registration for DEC’s 2026 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 1 p.m. The six weeks of environmental education-focused outdoor fun is just one of DEC’s many environmental education offerings that in 2025 alone, engaged more than 41,000 youth from communities across the state.

“DEC’s Summer Camp program provides a fun learning experience for kids to develop outdoor skills, identify wildlife, practice hunting and fishing, and so much more,” New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “Highly trained camp staff and professionals organize inclusive camp activities and help the next generation of outdoor stewards build lifelong memories and skills. It is one of the many ways DEC’s environmental education teams work each day to connect New Yorkers of all ages and abilities to our natural resources and help people take Governor Kathy Hochul’s advice to Get Offline and Get Outside.”

Now in its 79th year, the DEC Summer Camps program offers week-long adventures in conservation education for children ages 11-17. DEC operates four residential camps for kids: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake, Franklin County; Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor, Sullivan County; Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg, Warren County; and Camp Rushford in Caneadea, Allegany County.

DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Education operated all four summer camps in 2025 for the first time since 2019. There were 1,108 campers and 93 campership youth (underserved children who receive camper scholarships), an increase of 29% and 342% over 2024, respectively.

For Summer 2026, Camp Rushford will offer five weeks of programing for campers aged 11 to 13, and two weeks for 14- to 17-year-olds. Camp Colby will operate four weeks of camp for 11- to 13-year-olds, and three weeks for campers aged 14 to 17. Camp DeBruce will offer five weeks for kids ages 11 to 13 and two weeks for 14- to 17-year-olds. Camp Pack Forest will host campers ages 11 to 13 for three weeks, and 14- to 17-year-olds for four weeks. Camps Colby and Pack Forest will each have one Outdoor Adventure Week.

At camp, kids will have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of outdoor adventures and are encouraged to try new things. Activities that accommodate all may include fishing, birding, fly-tying, archery, canoeing, hiking, camping, orienteering, and hunter safety education.

Each camp offers four or five weeks of Hunter Education Program courses covering riflery, bowhunter, or trapping safety and education. Class size is limited for hunter education programs and campers must sign-up during registration and complete required homework in advance. Registered campers will receive booklets prior to their session at camp.

DEC campers engage in fun, hands-on activities and outdoor exploration focused on local field, forest, and freshwater aquatic ecological principles. Campers might collect insects in a field, use nets in a stream, investigate soil composition, measure tree sizes, or practice taking field notes and writing in journals. Trips to nearby state lands might include kettle bogs, State parks, fish hatcheries, or nature museums.

Camp Pack Forest will offer an “Outdoor Adventure Week” during Week 4 (July 19 – 24) and Camp Colby will offer one during Week 6 (Aug. 2 – 7). DEC encourages teens ages 14 to 17 who love being outdoors to sign up for this popular program that will help deepen their enjoyment and widen their horizons. During these weeks, campers will develop hands-on outdoor skills that go above and beyond the traditional camp week. In addition to our typical camp activities, campers may be engaged in team and trust-building activities, forestry, citizen science, conservation science, and more. Campers will be introduced to a variety of environmental fields and exciting activities including longer trips. These weeks are a great option for returning campers.

All four camps will offer seven one-week sessions (Sunday to Friday) beginning Sunday, June 28, 2026. One week of camp is $350 per child for 2026, and includes meals, trips, and a camp t-shirt.

Parents and guardians can register youth for a week of camp, manage their account, and complete required forms and waivers through at https://shorturl.at/soUUc. Guardians are encouraged to register early since many weeks fill up quickly and are advised to monitor the webpage for upcoming announcements on 2026 camp forms.

For more information, log onto the DEC’s website, email EducationCamps@dec.ny.gov, or write to DEC Camps, 3rd Floor, 625 Broadway, Albany, N.Y. 12233-4501.