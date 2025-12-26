DEC: Review safety guidelines before ice fishing

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding ice anglers to put safety first when venturing out this season. Outdoor enthusiasts considering ice fishing should always be aware of essential safety guidelines and ensure ice is thick enough before heading out.

“Ice fishing is a great way to get outdoors, connect with nature, and make the most of the abundant winter fishing opportunities here in New York State,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton. “As with any activity, practicing safety is key, especially when it comes to recreating on ice. With an earlier than usual start to ice fishing season, I urge anglers to practice extreme caution, especially when ice is only just forming.”

Before leaving shore, ice anglers are advised to check the thickness of the ice. Four inches of solid, clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice conditions can vary between waterbodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure adequate ice thickness. Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas with moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming. Checking the ice can easily be done with an auger or “spud bar” (a long, metal tool with a chisel on one end) at various spots. Local bait and tackle shops are great resources for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching. Fishing with a group is also encouraged for added safety.

Those interested in trying ice fishing for the first time should mark the weekend of February 14–15, 2025, on their calendars. As a designated free freshwater fishing weekend, the freshwater fishing license requirement is waived during these days. Free fishing days - which allow residents and non-residents who are 16 and older to fish without a freshwater fishing license - are also a great opportunity for experienced anglers to introduce someone new to fishing. Find the calendar for free fishing days at https://shorturl.at/gATgp.

DEC reminds anglers to make sure that they have a valid fishing license before heading out on the ice. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. For more information about freshwater fishing, log onto the DEC’s website at https://shorturl.at/3LGub.