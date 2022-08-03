Day of music to fill ears and appetites

Hundreds assembled at Tin Barn Brewery in Sugar Loaf last Sunday for the second-annual Warwick Summer Music Festival, a fundraiser hosted by Backpack Snack Attack to address local child hunger.

A volunteer program from the Warwick Reformed Church, Backpack Snack Attack provides weekend meals for hungry children in Warwick, Florida, and Greenwood Lake. The group has supported students since 2009 and fed over 200 children this past school year.

“The Backpack Snack Attack program is fueled by volunteers and supported by fundraising, donations, and grants,” said Jenna Price, executive director of Backpack Snack Attack. Events like this yearly music festival help the program continue stuffing bookbags with food for those in need.

After making a donation, attendees gathered in the brewery’s outdoor area, grabbed a bite or drink along the way, and listened to six hours of live music from a variety of performers. The event opened with the stringy sounds of Fiddle Frenzy, followed by Paul Binotto and The Wray Band, Strings Attached, Some Guys and a Broad Unplugged and the Dark Horses.

“It’s a great day out and a great venue,” said Stephanie Barba, a Pine Bush resident, noting that the music lineup had “something for everyone.”

“It’s upbeat and great of people to support a good cause,” said Kerri Foley, a volunteer for Backpack Snack Attack.

By the end of the day, the festival accumulated over $16,000 in donations and attracted over a thousand attendees, a busy day for both Backpack Snack Attack and the brewery.

“We’re very excited about the success of the event and grateful to Tin Barn for letting us host there,” said Price, adding that she’s happy with the collaboration with the brewery and hopes Backpack Snack Attack can host more events in the future.

Interested in donating? Check out https://backpacksnackattack.com to find out more about Backpack Snack Attack and its events. Currently, the program is orchestrating Back to School Month this August, helping students with hunger and preparing them for the new school year.