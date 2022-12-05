Daily life tales delight listeners

We the People Warwick (WTPW) held the third “Warwick premiere” of one of their community-centered events, as “A Day in the Life” was presented to a large audience at Warwick’s Albert Wisner Public Library. The basic idea of the event was that Warwickians would have the opportunity to explain to fellow Warwickians what they do and why they love it. That’s what happened at the Warwick Library that night.

Three Warwick residents talked about what they did and why it made a difference, to them and to others. Chris Staritz, a local real estate broker for 30 years, talked about helping people reach their dreams, whether as buyers or sellers. Shayne Haysom spoke about what it’s like to live and work with horses ... and with the people who own those horses. Rounding out the evening, Fred Rossi entertained his listeners with often very moving stories of what it means to work in the Warwick Repair Café and “fix” people’s broken dreams.

This event was a trial run to determine if Warwickians would respond positively to it. The consensus, expressed in the post-event survey, was a resounding “yes!” As one attendee said, “I learned a lot about people I have known for 30-40 years. I think this is an effective way to get to know your friends and your neighbors.”