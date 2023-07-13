D’Boathaus Restaurant opens

D’Boathaus Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, opened July 1.

The restaurant serves modern American cuisine, using locally sourced ingredients, from steaks to fresh seafood.

Handcrafted cocktails are available at the full bar, featuring a wide selection of spirits, wines and craft beers.

The outdoor patio offers views of Greenwood Lake.

Boats may be docked in one of 30 slips while patrons dine in or take out food.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.