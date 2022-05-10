County Executive Neuhaus returns after deployment overseas with U.S. Navy

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has returned to the U.S. from his deployment after being on active-duty orders since mid-March with the United States Navy in Europe.

“ During my deployment, I was able to stay in touch with my Executive team, and I want to commend all Department Heads, and the entire County workforce for continuing their diligent work for our residents during my time in Europe,” Neuhaus said.

Neuhaus served with the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet in response to the crisis in Ukraine. The Sixth Fleet is the Navy’s operational fleet and staff of the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa.

Neuhaus is currently serving in the United States Navy Reserves as a Lieutenant Commander, assigned to the Pacific Fleet. He was previously on active duty with the U.S. Navy from November of 2018 to June of 2019. During that time, Neuhaus served with the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, spending most of his deployment in various locations throughout Iraq in Support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. Military Campaign against ISIS.

The County Executive also served overseas in South Korea in 2017 and North Africa in 2011.

While overseas, the County Executive began preparations for his State of the County address and will deliver the speech at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25th. The address is open to the public and will take place at the Orange County Emergency Services Center auditorium, located at 22 Wells Farm Road in Goshen.