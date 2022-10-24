x
Correction for photo

| 24 Oct 2022 | 12:54
    Left to right, back row: Nancy Scheinert, Susan McCosker, and Paulette Wilk Rudy are members of the Pine Island Recreation Committee. Russell Kowal, front, is a Warwick Town Council member. ( Photo by Meghan Carlson)

In the above photo, names were misstated last week.