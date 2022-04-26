Community story time in Warwick

We the People Warwick (WTPW), a community group, has announced the inaugural session of Warwick Story Share, a community-wide event featuring short, personal stories told by Warwick residents to a live audience of fellow Warwickians.

“This idea stems from the long history of story-telling and its power to engage, inspire, heal and, most of all, bring us together,” said Geoff Howard, a WTPW member. “Since the beginning of humankind, stories have been essential building blocks of empathy, human connection, and community. That is why WTPW members are working hard to call forth the stories of struggle, joy, resilience, and just basic humanness that exist in the members of our own community.”

As for criteria, stories should be short “nuggets,” five minutes, nonpolitical, about a personal lived experience, and they should be told, not read.

This first-time event will be held on Wed, June 1, at the Manor house in Wickham Woodlands, from 7:30 - 9:00 p.m., followed by an opportunity to mingle over refreshments. WTPW members intend that this community-wide free event will be the beginning of future events to be held in a variety of venues throughout Warwick.

For more information and to sign up to be a storyteller, go to wethepeoplewarwick.org/warwick-story-share. The website also includes an events page, with information about their Spring Dialogue Series coming in May.