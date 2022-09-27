Community composting pilot project launched

With a pilot project launched in early September at the Warwick Farmer’s Market, community composting is now a reality.

The greater Warwick community will be able to bring compostable material to the Warwick Farmers Market and deposit it in designated containers. Added to that material will be excess produce from the Farmers Market vendors, as well as compostable material from several local cafes and restaurants.

This material will then be transported by volunteers to a composting site and composted to enhance the fertility of local soils.

“This is a really exciting initiative that is the result of a successful collaboration between County Government and a variety of community organizations, namely the county Department of Public Works, Sustainable Warwick, the Master Gardener Program and Grow Local Greenwood Lake,” said Project Coordinator Roger Moss.

The program began in Warwick on September 4 on a pilot basis but is expected to expand next year to include other farmers markets in Orange County in addition to Greenwood Lake and Warwick. Finished compost will be distributed to local farmers to help replenish the soil and grow more food.

From now until the Warwick Farmers Market closes on November 20, Warwick residents are encouraged to bring compostable materials to the Market.