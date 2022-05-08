‘Coffee with a Cop” offers relaxed chats with Warwick police

“Coffee with a Cop” is back after a hiatus for the past several years mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome to meet and talk with Town of Warwick police officers on Sat., May 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Garden of Eat’n Deli, located at 42 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Warwick.

This event is an opportunity for residents to talk with police officers in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions and issues raised at previous events ranged from speeding in neighborhoods to how to properly install a child’s car seat. Others simply thanked police officers for their service to the community.

Newly appointed Police Chief John Rader spearheaded Warwick’s first “Coffee with a Cop,” in 2015, while he was a lieutenant in the department. He will be on hand at the upcoming event along with recently appointed 1st Sgt. Alton Morley.

“The events we had in the past were very successful and a great way to connect with residents. We look forward to meeting everyone and listening to concerns they may have,” said Chief John Rader.

Chief Rader added that the event is also a way to support a small business. With inflation soaring high, small businesses are in need of support. “Coffee with a Cop” is an opportunity for residents to get to know Gabino Flores, the owner of the Garden of Eat’n Deli, and the food served at the deli.

“I am grateful to the Warwick Police Department for their support. I appreciate the work they do and their dedication and service to the community,” said Flores.

To learn more about the deli, call 845-610-5522 or visit www.gardenofeatndeli.net. For information about the event call the Warwick Police Dept. at 845-986-5000.

Photo: Coffee with a Cop May 2022

Photo by Jennifer O’Connor