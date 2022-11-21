Classical music, Christmas carols and Hanukkah songs coming from Warwick Valley Chorale

With a program of selections from Buxtehude, Handel, and Mozart; plus Christmas carols, Hanukkah songs, and seasonal favorites. Warwick Valley Chorale will offer three performances of its 82nd annual Holiday concerts. The concerts will be led by interim conductor Dennis English and accompanied by Gail Johnson.

The concerts will be presented at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 Rt. 17A, Goshen on Sunday afternoon, December 4, at 3 p.m.; Grace Episcopal Church, 58 North St., Middletown on Friday evening, December 9, at 7p.m.; and at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick, on Sunday afternoon, December 11, 2022 at 3p.m. St. Stephen Church will also livestream this concert.