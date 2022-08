Warwick Valley Rotarians are seeking additional nominations for Warwick’s 2022-2023 Citizen of the Year. Candidates should be volunteers who have demonstrated a commitment to community service over an extended period. Deadline for nominations is Sept. 9. Nominations can be mailed to Warwick Town Supervisor, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick NY 10990 or emailed to stanmartin42@yahoo.com.

The awards dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Landmark Inn.