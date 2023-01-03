Christmas party with lunch feast for Greenwood Lake seniors at Murphy’s

The Greenwood Lake Senior Center Christmas party was held at Murphy’s Restaurant in Greenwood Lake on December 20th. Senior Center Director Donna Garley and assistant Dawn Henderson coordinated the luncheon at the restaurant, newly owned by engaged couple Courtney Connolly and Bryan Martin. This gathering of 48 seniors was the first special event held by the new owners.

“Being the new owners, we loved having this group in for our first event,” said Connolly.

A buffet offered sliced roast beef, penne and broccoli in a white wine sauce, sweet and sour chicken, chicken cordon bleu, shepherd’s pie, caesar salad, and a chili bar with toppings. For dessert Murphy’s put out an array of cannolis, mini donuts, cupcakes, bite-sized cheesecakes, cookies, and other sweets along with coffee.

Special guests were the GWL Mayor Jesse Dwyer and Village Justice Keith Garley. The mayor went to every table visiting with the seniors before the luncheon.