Chosun Taekwondo Academy owner teaches self-defense at U.N.

A special self-defense course was recently taught at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan by Grandmaster Doug Cook, 8th degree black belt and owner of Chosun Taekwondo Academy, assisted by Masters Terri Testa, Danielle Roche and William Cirillo. The program, attended by twenty staff members, consisted of striking, kicking and blocking techniques, in addition to extrication skills against various grabs.

commented, “I would like to thank Grandmaster Cook and his instructors on behalf of the United Nations for traveling to our facility and offering this amazing workshop. “There was strong energy in the room,” said Lucile Meunier, program coordinator. “We look forward to repeating this course in the future for other staff members.”

“We were honored beyond measure by the invitation to teach self-defense in the UN’s hallowed halls of reconciliation,” said Grandmaster Cook, author of four books focusing on taekwondo. “It is my sincere desire that the participants will never need to endure an unprovoked attack. Yet the skills we rendered are proven to save lives.”

Many martial arts schools cater mainly to children, but the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, located at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick, has a high percentage of adults, with their traditional curriculum based in self-defense and martial arts philosophy. The academy also features classes in hatha yoga and qigong, all taught by qualified adult instructors.