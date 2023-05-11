Chester. Kiwanis 5K race/walk set for Memorial Day weekend

Get a healthy start to your holiday weekend with the 28th annual Chester Kiwanis 5K Race/Walk on Saturday May 27, 2023. Registration check-in is from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. at Chester Community Park. The race begins at 8:45 a.m. on Walnut Street.
Trophies are presented to the overall top three female and male runners. A trophy will be awarded to the first place male and female walkers and medals will go to age group top three finishers. A t-shirt is guaranteed to participants who register by May 17.
Participants are able to pre-register via https://raceroster.com/events/2023/71085/28th-annual-chester-kiwanis-5k-race.
Refreshments, a full hot breakfast, ice cream and free raffle drawings will be offered for all participants at the conclusion of the race.
The Chester Kiwanis Club has enjoyed hosting this race for 27 years, providing a very competitive race at the start of the summer running season. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis sponsored high school scholarships, Leadership Programs such as Key Club, Builders Club & K Kids, Welcome to Kindergarten & Pre-K Bags, Christmas Toyland, Veterans, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, Chester Community Food Pantry, Salvation Army, March of Dimes and other local & regional charities. Participation in this event enables the club to provide assistance in these programs and the support is appreciated.
For more information, call 845-379-1205 or email ChesterKiwanis5K@gmail.com.