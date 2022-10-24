Ceremonious tupelo tree planting Oct. 27

x
Warwick.

| 24 Oct 2022 | 03:13
Five tupelo trees will be ceremoniously planted in Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. thanks to a grant from the NYS Forestry Council, in conjunction with the Warwick Valley Gardeners. All community members are invited to join Mayor Michael Newhard, various non-profit organizations, and students of WVCSD in a short celebration.

With this tree planting, the Town and Village of Warwick aim to affirm their commitment to preserving and enhancing the beauty of Warwick’s natural environment.