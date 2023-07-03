Centennial celebration begins

Residents lined the sidewalks along Windermere Avenue in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., on Saturday, July 1 for the village’s first Celebrate America Parade.

They applauded and cheered military veterans, civic leaders and organizations, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and members of the local police and fire departments and Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

After the parade, organizers conducted a Centennial Ball Drop fundraiser at Winstanley Park.

Some 2,000 balls were dropped from a Fire Department ladder truck.

People who purchased the first, second and third numbered balls that fell closest to a target received $1,500, $500 and $250, respectively.

On Saturday evening, 105, a rock ‘n’ roll trio, performed a free concert at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. Fireworks lit the night sky afterward.

The events kicked off a series of community activities planned to recognize Greenwood Lake’s 2024 Centennial. The village was formally incorporated March 17, 1924.

“We’re very excited by the wonderful turnout of residents, parade marchers and vendors at our first major fundraiser for the centennial,” said Nancy Clifford, a village trustee.

“Everyone had a great time today, and we’re grateful to all those who participated and helped make the event a success.”

Resident Donna Garley, with her patriotically dressed granddaughters, was on hand to support her husband, Keith, who marched in the parade.

“Everyone here today had lots of fun, and the girls enjoyed seeing grandpa in the parade. There’s no place like home to celebrate the holiday,” she said.

Sue Lee with her daughter, Hazel Sigman, 3, visited with several vendors.

“It’s wonderful to live in town that has events like this,” she said. “We enjoy every parade and event held in the community.”

Hazel, sitting patiently in an elevated chair to get a colorful wipe-off tattoo on her arm, held a helium-filled balloon. When asked if she was having fun, she responded, “Yup.”

Among the vendors was Nadine Whighd-Webb, owner of Flower Cakes By Nadine.

“It’s a wonderful event and we are pleased to be part of the parade’s farmers market, meeting families, and offering our goods,” she said. “It’s been fun and everyone has been most welcoming.”

Centennial organizers plan an additional dozen events in the coming months and 2024. They include a Vegas Night in November and a major centennial celebration Aug. 17-18, 2024.

Clifford said expect an even bigger and better Celebrate America Parade next July.