Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King at Union AME Church

The theme this year is “Do something” (Micah 6:1-8) for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King at Union AME Church. The guest preacher, with Pastor Ann Marie Bentsi-Addison Posey, will be Rev. Stacey Duensing Pierce, pastor of Warwick Reformed Church, joined by local clergy from area churches and community leaders.

Several representatives from different generations will share their reflections on the efforts of Dr. King to create a sense of belonging and justice for all people, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity. These reflections will honor the legacy of Dr. King as he worked to transform unjust systems and promote equality.

The event will also include a variety of musical selections that celebrate the traditions that influenced Dr. King. All are welcome to attend.