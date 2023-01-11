x
Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King at Union AME Church

Warwick. The celebration will feature guest preacher Rev. Stacey Duensing Pierce, pastor of Warwick Reformed Church, and other clergy and community leaders.

| 11 Jan 2023 | 05:15
The theme this year is “Do something” (Micah 6:1-8) for the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King at Union AME Church. The guest preacher, with Pastor Ann Marie Bentsi-Addison Posey, will be Rev. Stacey Duensing Pierce, pastor of Warwick Reformed Church, joined by local clergy from area churches and community leaders.

Several representatives from different generations will share their reflections on the efforts of Dr. King to create a sense of belonging and justice for all people, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity. These reflections will honor the legacy of Dr. King as he worked to transform unjust systems and promote equality.

The event will also include a variety of musical selections that celebrate the traditions that influenced Dr. King. All are welcome to attend.

For further information, contact Channabel Latham-Morris at (914) 772-8320 or email unionamechurch98@gmail.com or info@unionamechurch.org or call the church office at (845) 986-3649.
Monday, January 16, 11:00 a.m. at Union AME Church, 98 McEwen Street, Warwick, New York, Rev. Ann Marie Bentsi-Addison Posey, Pastor.