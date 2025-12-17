We the People Warwick (WTPW) will host a candlelight peace vigil on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5:00–6:00 p.m. on Railroad Green in Warwick. The date was chosen to coincide with the winter solstice, a moment long celebrated across cultures as a return of light and hope.

The gathering aims to offer Warwick residents and neighbors a heartfelt opportunity to come together in solidarity — reflecting on themes of hope, unity, and community during a season of darkness often marked by a longing for renewal.

By lighting candles side-by-side, participants will stand as a visible expression of collective compassion and shared commitment to peace, embracing the deeper messages of the holidays and the promise of brighter days ahead.

“Our intent is to offer an occasion that unites our neighbors during this period of limited daylight and widespread concern for global suffering, and to reaffirm the themes of light and hope associated with the holidays,” said Beverly Braxton, Founder and Director of WTPW. “We believe this will be a meaningful community moment where participants can express a shared desire for greater peace worldwide.”

All community members are invited to take part. Attendees are encouraged to bring along a white candle, if available. WTPW will also provide a limited number on site.