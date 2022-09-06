Calling storytellers and listeners

The second Warwick Story Share event will be presented by We The People Warwick (WTPW) on October 14, following the enthusiastic community response to the Warwick Story Share premier in June. At that initial event, almost a hundred Warwick residents braved a heavy thunderstorm to attend the opening and were treated to a dozen “five-minute nuggets” of personal stories. Storytellers ranged in age from mid-20’s to late-90’s, telling stories of family, war, unlikely friendships, even encounters with aliens. The post-event survey showed that 91% “loved it” and 100% found it “beneficial in building connection and community.”

The second Story Share will take place on Friday, October 14, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., at the former Kutz Camp, the property recently acquired by the Town of Warwick and converted into a community center for arts and recreation. Openings remain for additional storytellers for this event, and anyone who feels they have a good story and would be willing to share it with an appreciative audience is encouraged to sign up at wethepeoplewarwick.org/warwick-story-share. All are welcome to come enjoy the show.

WTPW anticipates that people telling stories about what happened to them and changed them can bring them together as a community. That process started in June, will continue in October, and if all goes as planned, will happen every three or four months.