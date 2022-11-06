Butterfly Bags program for foster children seeks donations

Children headed into foster care are typically given garbage bags to transport their belongings to their foster home. The Butterfly Bag program provides appealing backpacks instead to provide comfort at a time of need and vulnerability.

Butterfly Bags is in need of donations to continue to provide backpacks and other comfort items for youth, infant to teens, including stuffed animals, small fleece blankets, baby blankets, baby clothes, t-shirts, socks, hairbrushes, toothbrushes, coloring books, notebooks, pens, and pencils. All donated items must be new.

Butterfly Bags has an Amazon wish list, and may be accessed by scanning the QR code. Collection sites are at Track 7 and Guardian Storage in Warwick, and Guardian Storage of Chester. Also needed is help to cover the cost of storage.