Bowling fundraiser to support Break the Silence comfort supplies

Elizabeth Verboys is on a mission to help “Break the Silence.” For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Wisdom Wings, she is creating care packages for sexual abuse victims to provide comfort while going through the reporting process.

Elizabeth started this endeavor by doing research. She learned that one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused before the age of 18, and 35% of victims are 11 years old and younger. Nearly 40% were abused by older or larger children. Only one third of child sexual abuse cases are identified and fewer are reported. A small percentage of these lead to an arrest, and less are convicted. This leaves many perpetrators unpunished, and free to cause harm again. A majority of abusers are someone known, and sometimes even trusted, by the child and their family.

Elizabeth’s goals are to educate children and adults to help bring change, and to make care packages for young victims. Each pack contains stress relievers, a journal, pen and information. Care packages have already been delivered to police stations in Warwick, Port Jervis and Wallkill.

A fundraiser is being held on December 17, at 5 p.m., at Pin Street Bowling in Warwick. A $25 donation will cover two games, shoes and refreshments. To sign up, scan the QR code or visit www.Linktr.ee/wisdomwings. Proceeds will be used to buy more supplies for packages to be available in other Orange County departments.