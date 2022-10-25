Books seeded in three libraries by Warwick Valley Gardeners

Warwick Valley Gardeners made their annual book donation to the three local libraries in the Town of Warwick. Nine adult gardening books and six children’s books have been added to the library stacks. The committee worked with the libraries to find compatible books for the communities. These books were donated:
Warwick Library
Adult
Starting & Saving Seeds: Grow the Perfect Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs, and Flowers for Your Garden, by Julie Thompson-Adolf
The Northeast Native Plant Primer, by Uli Lorimer
The Multifarious Mr. Banks: From Botany Bay to Kew, The Natural Historian Who Shaped the World, by Toby Musgrave
Children
Gardening Lab for Kids - 52 Fun Experiments to learn, grow, harvest, make, play and enjoy the garden
The Dirt Girl, by Jodi Dee
Florida Library
Moon Gardening: Planting your biodynamic garden by the phases of the moon, by Matt Jackson
Native Plant Gardening for Birds, Bees & Butterflies: Northeast (Nature Friendly Gardens), by Janet C. Daniels
Landscaping for Beginners: The Step-By-Step Guide to Create a Perfect Outdoor Space.
Plan & Plant the Garden, Design the Patio and Build Your Favorite Walkways, Walls and Fountains, by Landscape Design Academy
Let’s Get Gardening, by DK
La Abeja y la Flor (The Bee and the Flower), by Rebecca Bielawski
Greenwood Lake Library
Edible Plants, by Jimmy W. Fike
Pocket Gardens, by the Editors of Fine Gardening
Small Space Gardens Ideas, by Phillippa Pearson
Kitty the Cat Plants a Flower Garden, by Adele Woodward
The Pet Potato, by Josh Lacey