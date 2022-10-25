Books seeded in three libraries by Warwick Valley Gardeners

Warwick Valley Gardeners made their annual book donation to the three local libraries in the Town of Warwick. Nine adult gardening books and six children’s books have been added to the library stacks. The committee worked with the libraries to find compatible books for the communities. These books were donated:

Warwick Library

Adult

Starting & Saving Seeds: Grow the Perfect Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs, and Flowers for Your Garden, by Julie Thompson-Adolf

The Northeast Native Plant Primer, by Uli Lorimer

The Multifarious Mr. Banks: From Botany Bay to Kew, The Natural Historian Who Shaped the World, by Toby Musgrave

Children

Gardening Lab for Kids - 52 Fun Experiments to learn, grow, harvest, make, play and enjoy the garden

The Dirt Girl, by Jodi Dee

Florida Library

Adult

Moon Gardening: Planting your biodynamic garden by the phases of the moon, by Matt Jackson

Native Plant Gardening for Birds, Bees & Butterflies: Northeast (Nature Friendly Gardens), by Janet C. Daniels

Landscaping for Beginners: The Step-By-Step Guide to Create a Perfect Outdoor Space.

Plan & Plant the Garden, Design the Patio and Build Your Favorite Walkways, Walls and Fountains, by Landscape Design Academy

Children

Let’s Get Gardening, by DK

La Abeja y la Flor (The Bee and the Flower), by Rebecca Bielawski

Greenwood Lake Library

Adult

Edible Plants, by Jimmy W. Fike

Pocket Gardens, by the Editors of Fine Gardening

Small Space Gardens Ideas, by Phillippa Pearson

Children

Kitty the Cat Plants a Flower Garden, by Adele Woodward

The Pet Potato, by Josh Lacey