The Warwick Valley Rotary Club will hold its annual Beefsteak Dinner and Tricky Tray on Saturday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick.

The popular community fundraiser will feature a traditional beefsteak dinner along with a tricky tray raffle offering a variety of prizes donated by local businesses and supporters. Take a chance and maybe walk away with a seven-day all inclusive vacation.

The event is a longtime Rotary tradition and draws residents from across the Warwick Valley for an afternoon of food and fun.

Tickets are $65 for adults with children ages 6 to 12 admitted at half price.

Proceeds from the event support a range of local charitable efforts, including community scholarships, youth programs, veterans’ organizations, local food pantries, and our Children’s Holiday Party, along with other local service projects.

“If you leave hungry, you are doing it wrong,” said co-chair Leo Kaytes, “It’s all you can eat, all you can enjoy, and then some.”

For tickets and more information, log onto www.warwickvalley.org.