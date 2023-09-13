Bed race returns to village

Greenwood Lake revived its tradition of a bed race down Windermere Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 9, nearly a decade after the last one was held in 2014.

The Emerald Point Restaurant entry, “One in a Minion,” took first place with a time of 20.46 seconds.

It was followed by Murphy’s Tavern & Restaurant with a time of 20.80. Murphy’s had been the winner in 2013 and 2014.

Seven beds were registered for the race and a few more took part in the preceding parade down Windermere.

A big crowd watched the parade and race, which were part of the festivities leading to Greenwood Lake’s centennial celebration in 2024.

The Lions Club’s bed won the title of “Most Greenwood Lake Theme.” Called “Gloria,” it commemorate the first rocket-powered airmail flight, which was conducted on Greenwood Lake ice in 1936.

The Greenwood Lake Teachers Association was named “Most Original” for a bed called “Kiss the Summer Goodbye,” featuring the faces of the members of the rock band Kiss.

A bed called the S.S. Minnow with team members dressed as characters from the 1960s television show “Gilligan’s Island” was named the funniest.

Judges for the race were Mayor Mathew Buckley, Denise Spalthoof, Deirdre Spalthoof and Sally Jo Warnock.

Warnock is the daughter of Doris Greck Martin, owner of Greck’s Maplewood Inn who was known as the Godmother of Greenwood Lake.

She started the bed race in 1974 after seeing one in Bloomingdale.