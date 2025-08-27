Become a DEC Forest Ranger

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate, and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.

As of July 1, Rangers have conducted 139 search and rescue missions in 2025, extinguished 82 wildfires covering nearly 705 acres, and participated in 56 prescribed fires that rejuvenated 1,514 acres of land to date. In 2024, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 362 search and rescue missions, extinguished 122 wildfires covering nearly 6,500 acres, participated in 60 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,155 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,200 tickets and arrests.

“DEC’s Forest Rangers bravely protect State-owned and managed lands, as well as the people who use them. Whether conducting a search and rescue call or responding to a wildfire burning out of control, Rangers are always ready when emergencies strike,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “Every day and in all conditions, Forest Rangers demonstrate their expertise and leadership in protecting the public and State lands, serving as role models for the next generation of environmental stewards.”

Lefton added that the DEC encourages New Yorkers interested in learning how to become a state Forest Ranger to log onto https://shorturl.at/vgGXy.