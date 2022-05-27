Bank St. Bridge reopens with 1923 Studebaker crossing and ribbon cutting

Goshen, N.Y. - Completion of the Bank Street Bridge in the Village of Warwick was announced and celebrated stylishly today by Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus. To mark the occasion, Neuhaus and Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard took a ride over the bridge in Micah O’Connor’s 1923 Studebaker after the ribbon cutting.

“Much time and effort were made to ensure that this bridge design complemented the architecture and character of the surrounding buildings,” said Neuhaus. “I appreciate that it was re-opened in a timely manner.”

Neuhaus noted that the Orange County DPW Engineering and Bridge Construction team completed the project with in-house workforce, which saved hundreds of thousands of dollars, as the project was not required to go out for bid. The 39-foot span bridge was constructed in 1910 and the project consisted of a full superstructure replacement. The County’s DPW worked with representatives from the Village of Warwick to provide a new bridge in character with the Historic Warwick setting. The construction cost was approximately $450,000.