Bank St. Bridge reopens with 1923 Studebaker crossing and ribbon cutting

The downtown Warwick bridge was built in 1910 to bring Bank Street across Wawayanda Creek. Orange County Department of Public Works rebuilt the bridge, and a ceremony marked its reopening.

Goshen /
| 27 May 2022 | 07:41
    Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus (left) and Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard (right) drove over the Bank Street Bridge in Micah O’Connor’s 1923 Studebaker
    At the ribbon cutting (from left to right) Legislator Barry Cheney, Newhard, Neuhaus and Orange County Commissioner of DPW Erik Denega.
    Bank Street Bridge is back in use.
    Bank Street Bridge is back in use. ( Photo by Terry Reilly)

Goshen, N.Y. - Completion of the Bank Street Bridge in the Village of Warwick was announced and celebrated stylishly today by Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus. To mark the occasion, Neuhaus and Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard took a ride over the bridge in Micah O’Connor’s 1923 Studebaker after the ribbon cutting.

“Much time and effort were made to ensure that this bridge design complemented the architecture and character of the surrounding buildings,” said Neuhaus. “I appreciate that it was re-opened in a timely manner.”

Neuhaus noted that the Orange County DPW Engineering and Bridge Construction team completed the project with in-house workforce, which saved hundreds of thousands of dollars, as the project was not required to go out for bid. The 39-foot span bridge was constructed in 1910 and the project consisted of a full superstructure replacement. The County’s DPW worked with representatives from the Village of Warwick to provide a new bridge in character with the Historic Warwick setting. The construction cost was approximately $450,000.