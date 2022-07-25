Bagel shop blends baked goods creatively

When Christine Moley began Greenwood Lake Bagels and Bakery five years ago she needed a solid professional who could prepare and produce the large variety of specialty baked goods she envisioned. And that’s when she met Heather Bradford, the Laker Baker.

Heather began as a single mom who was trying to pay the bills. “I found out that I have a talent for baking,” she said, “and when I came to Christine’s shop five years ago with a blueberry-avocado-muffin, I asked her if she wanted to try a bite and carry my products, and she hired me on the spot!”

What gets Heather’s creative juices flowing, however, is that she is always on the lookout for new variations on a theme, like her Devil’s food cupcake inspired by a collaboration with a nearby vendor, Springbrook Farm Distillery’s Cowboy Coffee, made from Madagascar vanilla beans, locally roasted cold brew coffee from Kru Coffee of Saratoga Springs, New York and unprocessed Adirondack spring water. “I took my basic recipe and switched out a couple of things and then added Cowboy Coffee,” said Heather, “and then I added vodka to the creamy vanilla icing.”

Greenwood Lake Bagels and Bakery [https:// greenwoodlakebagels.com/] makes braided breads, challah bread, homemade bagel chips, scratch pies (fruit, cream, custard), savory pies (that incorporate Guinness stout), coffee cakes, and much else. Their deli department can also prepare and deliver freshly made sandwiches on bagels, breads, rolls and a large selection of salads, directly to a beachgoer’s blanket at Waterfront Park or to any of the marinas on Greenwood Lake.

Story and photos contributed by Peter Lyons Hall