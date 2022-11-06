x
Award winners announced for Warwick Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Celebration

Warwick. Elizabeth Cassidy was announced as Most Valuable Person. Reshma Bhoopersaud, with her team at Rhinebeck Bank, was announced as Volunteer of the Year, among others to be awarded at a celebration at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon, NJ on Nov. 17.

| 06 Nov 2022 | 02:39
    Most Valuable Person (MVP) Elizabeth Cassidy, of the Law Office of Elizabeth K. Cassidy PLLC is this year’s MVP for her leadership of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.
    Volunteer of the Year Reshma Bhoopersaud and her team at Rhinebeck Bank will be recognized by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s 83rd Anniversary Celebration, ‘The Best of the Warwick Valley’ on Nov. 17 at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon, New Jersey.
The community is invited when Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce presents awards at their 83rd anniversary membership celebration, ‘The Best of The Warwick Valley’ on Thursday, November 17 at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon, New Jersey.

This year’s award recipients are Elizabeth Cassidy, of the Law Office of Elizabeth K. Cassidy PLLC, for MVP (Most Valuable Person); Warwick Police Department Junior Police Academy for Commitment to Community; Reshma Bhoopersaud and her team, Rhinebeck Bank, for Volunteer of The Year; Warwick Valley Auto Body for New Construction; Keller Williams Realty, Raven Lake Studio, DUBCO Acres, Last Whisky Bar for Creative Repurposing; and Fox & Bear Lodge, The Glenwood Bar & Restaurant, Woglom Construction LLC, and Bone Yard Cantina for Outstanding Renovations.

The night kicks off with a walk down the red carpet leading to The Hawk’s Nest Bar at 6:00 p.m. for a cocktail hour and appetizers featuring a signature cocktail sponsored by Peck’s Wine & Spirits. A dinner buffet will follow in the main lodge area.

A festive evening is planned, with a tribute to the Chamber’s past and present year, as well as dancing and music from Christopher Ford Party Mix.

Tickets to the celebration are $75 per person. Spouses, guests and friends of the community are encouraged to attend. Reservations are required and RSVP is requested on or before November 10th. For more information, or to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor, visit warwickcc.org or contact the Chamber office at 845-986-2720 or email: info@warwickcc.org.