Award winners announced for Warwick Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Celebration

The community is invited when Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce presents awards at their 83rd anniversary membership celebration, ‘The Best of The Warwick Valley’ on Thursday, November 17 at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon, New Jersey.

This year’s award recipients are Elizabeth Cassidy, of the Law Office of Elizabeth K. Cassidy PLLC, for MVP (Most Valuable Person); Warwick Police Department Junior Police Academy for Commitment to Community; Reshma Bhoopersaud and her team, Rhinebeck Bank, for Volunteer of The Year; Warwick Valley Auto Body for New Construction; Keller Williams Realty, Raven Lake Studio, DUBCO Acres, Last Whisky Bar for Creative Repurposing; and Fox & Bear Lodge, The Glenwood Bar & Restaurant, Woglom Construction LLC, and Bone Yard Cantina for Outstanding Renovations.

The night kicks off with a walk down the red carpet leading to The Hawk’s Nest Bar at 6:00 p.m. for a cocktail hour and appetizers featuring a signature cocktail sponsored by Peck’s Wine & Spirits. A dinner buffet will follow in the main lodge area.

A festive evening is planned, with a tribute to the Chamber’s past and present year, as well as dancing and music from Christopher Ford Party Mix.