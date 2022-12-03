August for the Arts: A month of art and performances in Warwick

August for the Arts is a new collaborative initiative from local arts organizations to spotlight the Town of Warwick as a venue and destination for the arts in Orange County.

The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, Hudson Valley Film Festival, OC Short Play Festival and Wickham Works have joined together to showcase the range of multidisciplinary art and performances – music, film, dance, exhibitions, plays – on offer in and around Warwick in August.

August for the Arts will consist of a digital and print program and calendar featuring local arts events, which will be available by June 2023.The campaign will start with a Celebration of the Arts in downtown Warwick on Saturday, August 6, a sample of events to follow. The evening will feature an art gathering and parade, ending with a show in Stanley Deming Park.

“In addition to offering an interactive showcase of the Arts, ‘August for the Arts’ will benefit various local organizations with a boost in marketing and promotion throughout Warwick, Orange County and beyond. Local businesses, lodging locations, and venues can also reap the rewards, while providing everyone with an assortment of arts-related events to look forward to every summer,” said Hannah Maxwell, Artistic Director, Hudson Valley Film Festival.

The August for the Arts committee seeks sponsors and partners for this high profile initiative. Arts organizations interested in becoming a part of August for the Arts are invited to an Introductory Meeting, Dec. 15, 12 noon, at Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, 28 Church St, Warwick, NY 10990.