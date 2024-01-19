Area Jewish federations thank Rep. Ryan with letter

Representatives from the Jewish Federations of Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties recently presented Rep. Pat Ryan (D-18) and his staff with a thank you letter for “his ardent support of Israel’s right to exist, his ongoing fight against antisemitism, and his continued efforts to free hostages still held by Hamas, including American citizens and Hudson Valley residents,” the organization said in a press release. The Jewish Federations presented the letter at Ryan’s Kingston office.

“The last 100 days have been extraordinarily difficult for Jews around the world. We’ve watched neighbors cheer the murder of Jews, deny that the mass rape of Israeli women even occurred, and show no concern at all for the American citizens still held hostage. With Orange County native, Judith Haggai, brutally murdered by Hamas, very few have stepped up to express their support for the Jewish community. We are lucky to have a congressman who stands up to the persistent antisemitism in the Hudson Valley and around the country. Thank you, Congressman Ryan, for clearly and forcefully fighting alongside the Jewish people against this overwhelming current of hate and violence,” said Wendy Cedar, executive director, Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County.