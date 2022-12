The Village of Warwick’s Annual Apple Eve event will take place on on Railroad Green beginning at 11:30 p.m., in time for the dropping of the Apple at midnight on Saturday, December 31. All are invited to gather for the New Year welcoming. Bring your noisemakers, wear masks and use social distancing.

The apple was created by John Redman and made its debut in 2017 to welcome in the Village’s Sesquicentennial year. Apple Eve has since become a tradition.