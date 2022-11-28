x
Annual Wassail Party ahead at Warwick Historical Society

Warwick.

| 28 Nov 2022 | 01:46
Warwick Historical Society’s (WHS) will have their annual Wassail Party on Sunday, December 4, at the A.W. Buckbee Center. Wassail is a spiced wine beverage that originated in Britain and is purportedly consumed to ensure a good harvest in the New Year.

A traditional Wassail will be served, alongside other holiday food and beverages during the celebration, set against the backdrop of the great room of the society’s headquarters, with items and artifacts on display from the collection. This fundraiser benefits the mission of the Warwick Historical Society, preserving, sharing and celebrating the history of the Town of Warwick since 1906.

Tickets are on sale now by calling 845-986-3236, $30 for WHS members, and $40 for non-members and at the door. Reservations are appreciated.
Wassail Party on Sunday, December 4, 5 to 7 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Ave., Warwick