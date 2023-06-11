Annual Street Festival draws crowd

Greenwood Lake held its annual street fair Saturday, June 10 along Windermere Avenue.

Sarah Snider, president of the village Chamber of Commerce, has been chairwoman of the event for the past three years. She was pleased with the good weather and large crowd.

There were 84 vendors this year, compared with about 50 last year. Twenty-two vendors were selling food; almost half of them were food trucks.

Among the offerings were barbecue, pizza, jerked meats and Asian food. The Irish-American restaurant Murphy’s had a grill cooking and tables set up outside.

Many artisans were among the vendors, and just about every retailer on the street had a table in front. Other tables offered information about nonprofit groups and political organizations.

There were two music stages and an alley of bounce houses, a new addition this year.

Greenwood Lake will turn 100 next year, and the chamber has a committee working on the celebration.