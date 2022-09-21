Alzheimer Awareness Day at Harmony Hair Design Sept. 29

Harmony Hair Design and a volunteer from the Alzheimer’s Association- Hudson Valley Chapter invite the community to the salon for an event on Sept. 29 that supports the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Orange/Sullivan.

Liz Heil, salon owner, is hosting the event to educate people about the services the Alzheimer’s Association offers families who live in Orange County. Learn about support groups available for caregivers and individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia and the numerous online educational programs available.

Early registration will be available for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s -Orange/Sullivan will take place on Saturday, October 22, at Benedict Farm Park. An entertaining morning is planned for all ages.