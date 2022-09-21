x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Alzheimer Awareness Day at Harmony Hair Design Sept. 29

Goshen. The salon is holding an event to educate the community about services available to Alzheimer’s disease patients and caregivers.

Orange County /
| 21 Sep 2022 | 09:58
    Liz Heil, Harmony Hair Design owner, is hosting an event to educate people about the services the Alzheimer’s Association offers families who live in Orange County.
    Liz Heil, Harmony Hair Design owner, is hosting an event to educate people about the services the Alzheimer’s Association offers families who live in Orange County.

Harmony Hair Design and a volunteer from the Alzheimer’s Association- Hudson Valley Chapter invite the community to the salon for an event on Sept. 29 that supports the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Orange/Sullivan.

Liz Heil, salon owner, is hosting the event to educate people about the services the Alzheimer’s Association offers families who live in Orange County. Learn about support groups available for caregivers and individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia and the numerous online educational programs available.

Early registration will be available for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s -Orange/Sullivan will take place on Saturday, October 22, at Benedict Farm Park. An entertaining morning is planned for all ages.

Alzheimer’s Awareness Day: Harmony Hair Design, 224 W. Main Street, Goshen on Thursday, September 29th from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM
To donate to the organization’s largest fundraiser or to register to Walk to End Alzheimers and for information about upcoming Alzheimer’s Association educational programs and support groups visit www.alz.org/hudsonvalley or call 800.292.3900.
For more information, contact:
Walk Manager Kellee Thelman: KGTHELMAN@ALZ.ORG or 845-378-1069