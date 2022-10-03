After-school program returns to Greenwood Lake Community Center

A comprehensive after-school program, from 4-6 p.m., will once again be offered for elementary and middle school kids on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning Tuesday, October 11, according to the new Program Director, Catherine Hirrel-Dieber.

“We wanted to provide a series of interesting program options including games, nature, arts and crafts, fitness, and other activities to be able to appeal to the wide range of tastes that our children have,” said Hirrel-Dieber. “Kids are often curious about a number of subjects, and we are confident that our varied monthly ‘Youth Days’ agenda will address their interests.”

The Community Center has been an important place for Village residents for many years, and many parents have come to rely upon the Center for its free after-school enrichment programs for their kids. Every Tuesday program will be prepared for second through sixth grade students; Wednesdays will be centered around sixth through eighth grade students. For the month of October the preliminary schedule will include the following:

Week 1: Oct. 11 and 12, Games, cookies and nature with Katy

Week 2: Oct. 18 and 19, Tuesday – Zumba with Susan; Wednesday, Crafts with Jody

Week 3 Oct. 25 and 26, Halloween Party (costumes encouraged)

The Village of Greenwood Lake has one of the active community events calendars in the Town of Warwick, featuring a weekly Lakeside Farmers Market on Saturdays, a Giants-Green Bay Packers fund raising event at the American Legion on Oct. 9, the Annual Oktoberfest Celebration on Oct 15-16, and many other upcoming activities scheduled in the coming months.

Story contributed by Peter Lyons Hall