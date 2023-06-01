Aeroshell Aerobatic Team to be featured

The Greenwood Lake Air Show returns for its 14th year June 9-11 with more action-packed performances.

“Some of the world’s best aerial acrobatic performers will be flocking to West Milford, N.J., to display their daredevil skills at the only night air show in the Northeast,” said air show chairman Tim Wagner.

The night show culminates with an aerial pyrotechnic, light and musical finale.

Headlining the show this year is the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, one of the most sought-after civilian acts in the industry.

The four-ship team in its World War II Trainer T-6 Texans perform tight aerial maneuvers in front of millions of air show fans throughout North America.

Another returning act is Nathan Hammond’s “Ghost Writer.”

Hammond will illuminate the night sky with more than 200 pounds of pyrotechnics and 4,000 brilliant LED lights in a graceful ballet among the stars.

Bringing back the thunder and lightning, Jerry McCart returns with his “Homewrecker” 375 MPH Triple Engine Jet Powdered Semi Truck.

Three afterburners will light up the runway as McCart roars past the crowd. More than 36,000 horsepower is produced from 18,000 pounds of thrust.

Also returning are Tom Larkin, flying his Sub Sonex Jet, and Rob Holland, one of the premier air show performers and freestyle aerobatic competition pilots in the world.

Air show veteran Buck Roetman does a high-energy aerobatic performance in his highly modified Pitts S2S with a 375+-horsepower Lycoming engine.

Airythmia, a paramotor flight demonstration team, will perform in the day and twilight show. Paramotors represent the “irregular” side of aviation; minimal restrictions allow pilots to explore one of the most free forms of flight.

Historic aircraft from World War II, such as the Douglas SBD-5 Dauntless, Japanese ‘Kate’ Torpedo Bomber, P-40 Warhawk, and P-51 Mustang, will be part of the air show.

Attendees may visit the Army Air Forces Historical Association exhibit for an interactive, living history lesson on the aircraft and the valiant fliers who took them to war.

There also will be flyovers by the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globe Master 514th Air Mobility Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard; KC-135, 108th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstration, Atlantic City; U.S. Naval Reserve Squadron VR-64 C-130; and a New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk demonstration.

When and where

The Greenwood Lake Air Show is scheduled June 9-11:

• On Friday, June 9, the gates open at 5 p.m. The show is from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

• On Saturday, June 10, the gates open at 2 p.m. The show is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

• On Sunday, June 11, the gates open at 11 a.m. The show is from 2 to 5 p.m.

The shows are at the Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford.

After each performance, the show pilots will talk and take photos with guests.

General admission tickets to one of the three shows cost $35 for adults, $25 for senior citizens (age 65+) and veterans, $10 for children (ages 4-12) and free for children younger than 4.

Off-site parking starts at $15 a car and on-site parking starts at $35 a car for standard vehicles.

Guests must bring their own chairs and blankets; no tents or umbrellas permitted. Outside food and drinks also are not permitted.

Vendors will be selling food and drinks as well as collectibles, toys and other items.